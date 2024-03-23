Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,902. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.24 and its 200-day moving average is $458.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

