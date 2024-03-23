Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

DVN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

