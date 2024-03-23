Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

