Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,849. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

