Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

