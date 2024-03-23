Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 4,864 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises about 13.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $97,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

