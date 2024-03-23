Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

