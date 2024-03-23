Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

