Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.