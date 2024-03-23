Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Adeia comprises 4.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adeia by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Adeia in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adeia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adeia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 97,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adeia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 390,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

