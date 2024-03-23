Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.9%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $508.07 and last traded at $509.19. Approximately 1,357,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,568,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.14.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.63. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

