Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS.

ADVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

