AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 6,838,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,595,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

