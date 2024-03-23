Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Stuart Lee Buys 7,000 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.32 on Friday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

