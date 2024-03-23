aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $452.96 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. aelf has a total market cap of $452.96 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

