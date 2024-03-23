AES (NYSE:AES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,985,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 8,044,499 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

