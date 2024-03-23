Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 75,791 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $273,197.73.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

