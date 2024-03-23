Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

