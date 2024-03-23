AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.36

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 69617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 303,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

