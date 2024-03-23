Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Lee M. Neumann Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

