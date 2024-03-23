AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. 3,223,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,149,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

