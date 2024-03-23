Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Trading Up 5%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Agronomics Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.12.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

