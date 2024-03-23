Aikya Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,096,573 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,096,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,850,000. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for 33.8% of Aikya Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

