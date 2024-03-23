Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.90

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.90 and last traded at $168.27, with a volume of 1670637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock valued at $160,298,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

