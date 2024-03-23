Akastor ASA (AKRYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on May 6th

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRYY opened at $6.43 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

