Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $37,050.00.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

AKYA stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

AKYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

