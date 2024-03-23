Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. 1,481,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

