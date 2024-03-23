Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.74 and last traded at $74.48. 4,826,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,621,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

