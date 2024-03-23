Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) CFO Sells $164,350.00 in Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $33.42 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allient in the fourth quarter valued at $21,725,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

