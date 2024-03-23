Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

