Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

