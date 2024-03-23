Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

