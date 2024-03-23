Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,751,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

