Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ALPN opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.