Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 90,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,088,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Altus Power

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.