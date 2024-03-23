Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $52,965.25 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.