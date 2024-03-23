Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $52,965.25 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

