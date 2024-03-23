Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,370,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 11,273,455 shares.The stock last traded at $2.49 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ambev Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

