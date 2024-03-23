American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

