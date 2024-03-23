American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $74.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

