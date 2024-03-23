American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 0.5 %

AWR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

