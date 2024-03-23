Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 586543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Americas Silver Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
