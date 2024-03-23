Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.39% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YYY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $12.06 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.