AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 490,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 397,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.55.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

