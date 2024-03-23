Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.13. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

