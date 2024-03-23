Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$23.76

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerplus stock opened at C$25.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.06. Enerplus has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.8053393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

