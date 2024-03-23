Analyzing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) & Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 11.70% -50.76% 14.64% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 11 10 0 2.48 Domino’s Pizza Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $110.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Starbucks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.85 $4.12 billion $3.74 24.25 Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Summary

Starbucks beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

