Andritz AG (ADRZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on April 12th

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3463 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Andritz Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.