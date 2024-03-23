Anne Raimondi Sells 11,779 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.