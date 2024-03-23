Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 2% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 1,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Antofagasta Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.