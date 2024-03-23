ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.15.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

